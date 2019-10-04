QUOTE OF THE DAY FRIDAY
Always know that you are a warrior and there are people who love you.
October 4, 2019
Categories:
Everyone has a story. Everyone's story is different. We have ALL been through tough situations. Some better than others. Always know that you are loved. Always know you can reach out. I love you. ~ Charlie
On Air Now
Special Features
Daily Schedule
Upcoming Events
05 Oct
Keys to Car Seat Safety! Larry H. Miller Toyota Peoria
05 Oct
Don't Be A Chump! Check For A Lump! Steel Indian School Park
05 Oct
Debbie Harry: Face It Memoir Orpheum Theatre
09 Oct
Beach Viper! Arizona State Fair
10 Oct
Peoria Film Festival Harkins Arrowhead Fountains Theatres