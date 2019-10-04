QUOTE OF THE DAY FRIDAY

Always know that you are a warrior and there are people who love you.

October 4, 2019
Charlie Huero
Everyone has a story. Everyone's story is different. We have ALL been through tough situations. Some better than others. Always know that you are loved. Always know you can reach out. I love you. ~ Charlie

