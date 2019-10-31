QUOTE OF THE DAY THURSDAY

YOU are the one that matters!

October 31, 2019
Charlie Huero
Prove that you can do it. Prove to yourself, not anyone else, that you have what it takes. YOU have to live with your decisions. No one else. Make it count! ~ Charlie

