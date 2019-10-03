QUOTE OF THE DAY THURSDAY

Results or Excuses. Which one?

October 3, 2019
Charlie Huero
Charlie Huero
Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
KOOL 94.5

I like to use this one for my daily workouts, or what I am facing for the work day. It's very true. #truth ~ Charlie

Tags: 
results
quote of the day
QUOTE
MOTIVATION
Truth
inspiration
passion
encouragement