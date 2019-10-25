QUOTE OF THE DAY FRIDAY
Don't let what others think bring you down.
October 25, 2019
Categories:
People can suck you down. Don't worry about them. Worry about you. Be strong and confident in you and your actions. It doesn't matter what they say. Haters gonna hate. ~ Charlie
