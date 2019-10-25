QUOTE OF THE DAY FRIDAY

Don't let what others think bring you down.

October 25, 2019
Charlie Huero
People can suck you down. Don't worry about them. Worry about you. Be strong and confident in you and your actions. It doesn't matter what they say. Haters gonna hate. ~ Charlie

