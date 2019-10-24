QUOTE OF THE DAY THURSDAY

An apology is just the start.

October 24, 2019
Charlie Huero
Charlie Huero
Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
KOOL 94.5
Quote of the Day

It might not be easy to say "I'm sorry." or "I apologize."- it's certainly not easy to change the behavior. Watch out! ~ Charlie

Tags: 
quote of the day
QUOTE
APOLOGIES
BEHAVIOR
MOTIVATION
inspiration