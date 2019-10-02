QUOTE OF THE DAY WEDNESDAY

This is hard to do, but worth it.

October 2, 2019
Charlie Huero
Try this one every day. Example. ON your drive in to work (or home for that matter) try not to say a word about traffic. Accept it. Ignore it. Breathe. HARD! ~ Charlie

