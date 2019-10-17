QUOTE OF THE DAY THURSDAY
Are you teachable?
October 17, 2019
Are you really teachable? Can someone tell you something and you learn, or do you have all the answers? This is a real internal question. "Sometimes" might be your answer. Think about being teachable. ~ Charlie
