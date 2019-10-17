QUOTE OF THE DAY THURSDAY

Are you teachable?

October 17, 2019
Charlie Huero
Charlie Huero
Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
KOOL 94.5
Quote of the Day

Are you really teachable? Can someone tell you something and you learn, or do you have all the answers? This is a real internal question. "Sometimes" might be your answer. Think about being teachable. ~ Charlie

Tags: 
teachable
answers
stubborn
always right
quote of the day
QUOTE
inspire
motivate