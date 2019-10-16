QUOTE OF THE DAY WEDNESDAY
Be better today. Just do that.
October 16, 2019
Categories:
Each day you wake up you have a chance to be better. To yourself and others. Make it happen today! ~ Charlie
Tags:
On Air Now
Special Features
Daily Schedule
Upcoming Events
16 Oct
REO Speedwagon Mesa Amphitheatre
19 Oct
Special Forces "Eagle Down" Run Kiwanis Park
19 Oct
Wild About Childhood Cancer Awareness! Wildlife World Zoo, Aquarium & Safari Park
19 Oct
Nick Jr. Live! Comerica Theatre
19 Oct
Speak Up For Kids: Heroes Unite! Heritage Square