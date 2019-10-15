QUOTE OF THE DAY TUESDAY

What are you going to do?

October 15, 2019
Charlie Huero
Charlie Huero
These words are so true in so many different situations. Sometimes it's good to think twice. Risk it? ~ Charlie

