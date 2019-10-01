QUOTE OF THE DAY TUESDAY

Be careful who you put your trust in.

October 1, 2019
Charlie Huero
Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
KOOL 94.5

From a personal level or to a business level- always be mindful of who you are putting your trust in. ~ Charlie 

