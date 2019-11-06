QUOTE OF THE DAY WEDNESDAY
Pain leads to strength!
November 6, 2019
Categories:
We all want immediate results. I do it now, it shows up now. That is not always the case. Work hard and watch it go your way. Trust your process. ~ Charlie
