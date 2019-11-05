QUOTE OF THE DAY TUESDAY
Did you learn your lesson?
November 5, 2019
Categories:
Sometimes we dwell too much on the mistakes we make rather than spend time with what it is that we learned from that mistake. ~ Charlie
