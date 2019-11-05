QUOTE OF THE DAY TUESDAY

Did you learn your lesson?

November 5, 2019
Charlie Huero
Sometimes we dwell too much on the mistakes we make rather than spend time with what it is that we learned from that mistake. ~ Charlie

