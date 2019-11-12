QUOTE OF THE DAY TUESDAY

Stop complaining! Do something!

November 12, 2019
Charlie Huero
Charlie Huero
Entertainment
Features
KOOL 94.5
Quote of the Day

A boss of mne used to say don't complain about it, figure out a solution and come with it! Can you dig it? ~ Charlie

QUOTE
quote of the day
MOTIVATION
inspiration
do something