QUOTE OF THE DAY FRIDAY

It starts with YOU.

November 1, 2019
Charlie Huero
Charlie Huero
Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
KOOL 94.5
Quote of the Day

This is hard to put into daily work. Try sometimes. You deserve the best. There is nothing wrong with holding yourself to that standard. ~ Charlie

Tags: 
guilt
best for yourself
QUOTE
quote of the day
inspire
motivate