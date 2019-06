This quote of the day was inspired by a lady I met who had everything stolen from her car. She talked to me about what happened and what she lost, and she had a smile on her face. She said that this will all come back to benefit her. I was floored by her amazing attitude. Here is the "Quote Of The Day"

"Those who move forward with a happy spirit will find that things always work out."

This is Mini Salas. I have known Mini for many years. We have worked at a few radio stations together. She is very talented. You can hear Mini on the weekends here on 94-5 KOOL-FM, as well as her weekend PSA show called Sunday Sunrise. She is also is the NTR Coordinator in our sales department. Her creativity and work ethic is amazing! She loves cats. Thanks for helping out Mini!