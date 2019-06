Here is your quote of the day for Thursday, June 6, 2019:

"Always help someone. You might be the only one that does."

You never know a persons story. You never know their day, week, year, life. How can you help? Be kind is the easiest thing. Ask them is another. It's the right thing to do.

This is my wife Sandra. My best friend. She has worked so hard over the years to become what she is today. She is the COO at Knoodle Advertising Agency here in Phoenix. Her work ethic is second to none. But, compared to her skills as a Mom, there is no comparison. Thanks for being the best wife, friend, and person I know!