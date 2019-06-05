Here is your Quote Of The Day for Wednesday, June 5th:

"Motivation is what gets you started; habit is what keeps you going."

So very true. Motivation is one thing, but in order for it to stick, you have to make it a habit. That is the HARD part. Here's to making better habits! Go YOU!

This is Chris Hernandez. Some may know him as DJ DiCipha. I know him as those and he is also my next door office neighbor! Chris was born and raised in Arizona and he is also the program director for our sister station LIVE 101.5. He has an increadible team of people and his goal is to continue working with them to deliver the best entertainment and music to the Valley Of The Sun.