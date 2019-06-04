Quote Of The Day June 4, 2019

Today's Quote Of The Day:

"Everything comes to you at the right time. Be patient."

I like this quote. Many times we say to ourselves, "When is it my time?". You see people around you succeeding and you may put pressure on yourself to speed things along for your success. I would say continue to operate with a "sense of urgency", but remember to be patient. Your time will come. ~ Charlie

This is Brianna Meighan. She started working here as an intern back in 2017. Now she is a part of our promotions department! She is a recent graduate of Grand Canyon University with a BS in Psychology. She has an infectious smile and should honestly be an entertainer! In fact, she is a part time co-host on a underground r&b, lo-fi, and local artist show on Sunday nights called the Roosevelt Tape! She believes the world is her oyster and finds this quote to really resonate with her as she explores adulthood, her passions, and awaits all the possibilities that life could/will have in store for her!

Roosevelt Tape Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theroosevelttape/