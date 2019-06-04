Quote Of The Day June 4, 2019
"Everything comes to you at the right time. Be patient."
I like this quote. Many times we say to ourselves, "When is it my time?". You see people around you succeeding and you may put pressure on yourself to speed things along for your success. I would say continue to operate with a "sense of urgency", but remember to be patient. Your time will come. ~ Charlie
