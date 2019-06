The quote of the day, and for your weekend is:

"May your weekend be full of inappropriate behavior and fun."

Happy Father's Day to all the Dad's out there. It's your weekend! I could not think of a better person to feature with this quote than Maria Knight!

Maria has one of the most infectious laughs you will ever hear. You can tell when Maria is around! I miss her here at KOOL, but she is in the studio right next door to me doing the morning show on KMLE@ 107.9! You can catch the Maria & Chad Show each weekday morning there and you can hear Maria laugh always!