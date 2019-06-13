QUOTE OF THE DAY

Featuring: Natasha Castles from LIVE 101.5
Here is your quote for today:
"Don't use your energy to worry. Use your energy to believe!"
Sometimes self-confidence needs a little boost in the butt! I like this quote because we could all use a little boost.
Meet my friend Natasha Castles
! She does the afternoon show on our sister station LIVE 101.5. She is a ROCK STAR! Spanish is her first language and being on the radio has always been her dream. Last year, she did a TED Talk! You can watch that here
. One of her coolest projects right now is a program she hosts called "The Roosevelt Tape". It's an R&B show that plays Sunday nights from 9pm-11pm On LIVE 101.5. Check her out!