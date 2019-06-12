Quote of the day today is a good one!

"If you can't stop thinking about it, don't stop working for it."

Such a true-ism!

Quote of the Day 06-12-19

I had some co-workers help me with the quote today. Meet Torey, Savannah, and Nick. Torey is from Compton, California and is the youngest of three kids. He is the first in the family to go to college and he loves acting and music. Savannah is a senior at ASU and is from Sedona who wants to be a radio personality/podcaster and plays three instruments! Last but not least is Nick. He is an aspiring actor/radio personality. He loves the entertainment industry and is currently writing a Youtube mini-series! I can't do my job without the help of these people! They are all amazing! If you see them at an event, make sure to say hello!