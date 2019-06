It's a good one for today:

"If they don't know you personally, don't take it personal."

This is Dee Garcia . She is a part of The Niko Show and does our 10a-1p shift on KOOL.Dee has 3 fur-babies. Two boxers and a Yorkie. She loves to sing in her church choir. She has a degree in theatre. You may catch her out lounging by the pool with a margarita listening to her favorite songs from the 70's! I think she is a fantastic person! Thanks for holding the "Quote Of The Day" Dee!