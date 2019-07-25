QUOTE OF THE DAY

Know where you stand!

July 25, 2019
Charlie Huero
Things happen for a reason. I believe they happen to teach us. Maybe a life lesson, maybe how to do it better next time, or maybe not to do it at all. Here's to your next "good fall". ~ Charlie

