QUOTE OF THE DAY

WE'RE ALL COMPETING FOR TIME.

July 24, 2019
Charlie Huero
Charlie Huero
Entertainment
Features
KOOL 94.5

Use your time wisely. Don't waste it. Take your time. You need some time off. Be on time. Time is flying by. You have heard it all. Time is your attention. Time is your vacation. Time. You never know when it's time. Before you know, you could be out of it. Enjoy your time, and thank you for your time! ~ Charlie

