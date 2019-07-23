QUOTE OF THE DAY

Be. Kind. Always.

July 23, 2019
Good Morning. Hello. Thank you. You look nice. Let me get that for you. Just some examples of words you can use to make someone's day even better. Try it. It's infectious. ~ Charlie

