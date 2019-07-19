QUOTE OF THE DAY
Take some action! Get 'er done!
July 19, 2019
Categories:
Sometimes there is nothing standing in your way but you! Keep pushing. The "hard part" makes you appreciate the work when you are all done! ~ Charlie
