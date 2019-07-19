QUOTE OF THE DAY

Take some action! Get 'er done!

July 19, 2019
Charlie Huero
Charlie Huero
Sometimes there is nothing standing in your way but you! Keep pushing. The "hard part" makes you appreciate the work when you are all done! ~ Charlie

