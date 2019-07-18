QUOTE OF THE DAY
It's National Sour Candy Day!
July 18, 2019
Categories:
Today is National Sour Candy Day and in celebration of that, I thought a quote from Willy Wonka may work today. Go be silly for a little bit! ~ Charlie
