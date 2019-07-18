QUOTE OF THE DAY

It's National Sour Candy Day!

July 18, 2019
Charlie Huero
A little nonsense now and then is relished by the wisest men.
Entertainment
Features
KOOL 94.5

Today is National Sour Candy Day and in celebration of that, I thought a quote from Willy Wonka may work today. Go be silly for a little bit! ~ Charlie

Candy
sour candy
QUOTE
quote of the day
willy wonka
silly
play
family