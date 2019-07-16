QUOTE OF THE DAY

How was your day?

July 16, 2019
Charlie Huero
Charlie Huero
Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
KOOL 94.5

Each day my wife calls after she gets out of work and headed home. I always ask, "How was your day?". The answer I get is "busy." So, I'm used to that, but instead of busy- how about "productive." Anyone can be busy. Can you get things done?

Tags: 
productive
busy
quote of the day
QUOTE
Life
MOTIVATION
inspiration