QUOTE OF THE DAY
How was your day?
July 16, 2019
Categories:
Each day my wife calls after she gets out of work and headed home. I always ask, "How was your day?". The answer I get is "busy." So, I'm used to that, but instead of busy- how about "productive." Anyone can be busy. Can you get things done?
On Air Now
Special Features
Daily Schedule
Upcoming Events
16 Jul
Queen + Adam Lambert Talking Stick Resort Arena
03 Aug
Weird Al Yankovic Comerica Theatre
10 Aug
94.5 KOOL FM Presents Ladies 80's The Van Buren
14 Aug
The B-52's with Special Guests OMD and Berlin! Comerica Theatre
26 Aug
Rolling Stones State Farm Stadium