quote of the day

July 15, 2019
Charlie Huero
Charlie Huero
Entertainment
Features
KOOL 94.5

This statement is so true. There are so many times that you cannot move forward because you head is not in the game! This is a reminder to spend some time with yourself. Bring yourself back to center. Breathe. Move forward. ~Charlie

