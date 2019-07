I like this quote today. There are so many things that we want to do, and actually start to do- but then we stop...because we get stuck or it's hard to do or finish. Don't stop. Don't quit. At that MOMENT, that is where you find character. That is where you learn the most. That is where for go past your comfort zone and extend yourself to a whole different view. Don't quit. I know it's hard, but I believe in you!