Be. Kind. Always.

August 8, 2019
Charlie Huero
Entertainment
Features
KOOL 94.5

Doesn't matter who, what, where, or when. Treat people with kindness. To refer back to an older quote, know when to be silent and smile.

Smile
MOTIVATION
inspiration
quote of the day
QUOTE
goodness
Kindness