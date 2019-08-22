QUOTE OF THE DAY

Work for it! Stop talking about and just do it!

August 22, 2019
Charlie Huero
Charlie Huero
Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
KOOL 94.5

This is hard. It's hard to know what you want and have a difficult road to get to it. That is where the work comes in. Do the work. Get the reward. Repeat. ~ Charlie

Tags: 
work
MOTIVATION
inspiration
quote of the day
QUOTE
hard