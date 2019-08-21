QUOTE OF THE DAY
Keep pushin'! You got this!
August 21, 2019
Categories:
Some days, this is very hard to do. The best thing you can do is recognize when it's tough, and remember what you did to get through, OR remember what held you back and what you can do different next time. Keep pushin'. You got this! ~ Charlie
