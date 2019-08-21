QUOTE OF THE DAY

Keep pushin'! You got this!

August 21, 2019
Charlie Huero
Charlie Huero
Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
KOOL 94.5

Some days, this is very hard to do. The best thing you can do is recognize when it's tough, and remember what you did to get through, OR remember what held you back and what you can do different next time. Keep pushin'. You got this! ~ Charlie

Tags: 
MOTIVATION
inspiration
help
mental toughness
think
easy
hard
concentrate