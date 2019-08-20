QUOTE OF THE DAY

Invest in the company called YOU!

August 20, 2019
It's like building a house. You MUST have a solid foundation in order for the rest to work. Start with YOU. Invest time into making YOU better. The rest will start to fall into place. ~ Charlie

