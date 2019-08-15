QUOTE OF THE DAY

Follow your dreams!

August 15, 2019
Charlie Huero
Charlie Huero
Entertainment
Features
This is so true! I said it to someone yesterday, we only get one ride on this rollercoaster. Why not make the best of it? Why not live it to the fullest? Be healthy. Be kind. Be loving. Pass it on! ~ Charlie

Heart
MOTIVATION
inspiration
quote of the day
QUOTE