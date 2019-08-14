QUOTE OF THE DAY

Take pride and have faith!

August 14, 2019
Most of the time we don't stop to give ourselves credit. Make sure you stop down every once in a while. Look back. Smile. You are pretty awesome! There, I said it for you! ~ Charlie

