quote of the day

August 13, 2019
Charlie Huero
Charlie Huero
What makes you truly happy? Is it something as simple as a nice cup of coffee in the morning with the birds singing? Is it a good workout? Is it being with family? A great job or career? Strive each day to get to your "happy". ~ Charlie

