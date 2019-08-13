QUOTE OF THE DAY
Be Happy. Always.
August 13, 2019
Categories:
What makes you truly happy? Is it something as simple as a nice cup of coffee in the morning with the birds singing? Is it a good workout? Is it being with family? A great job or career? Strive each day to get to your "happy". ~ Charlie
14 Aug
The B-52's with Special Guests OMD and Berlin! Comerica Theatre
17 Aug
Barrio Queen Summer Cooking Class Barrio Queen Desert Ridge Marketplace
17 Aug
KIDCHELLA 2019! Hilton Doubletree - Gilbert
24 Aug
Chippendales Gila River Hotels and Casinos
26 Aug
Rolling Stones State Farm Stadium