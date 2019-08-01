quote of the day

I'm thankful. Very much so. For so many things. Today is my daughter Sofia's 16th Birthday. As her mother said in her card to open, it seems like yesterday we welcomed her into this world. Time flies by. Days to nights, nights to weeks, and so on. Here she is. Ready to drive. Ready to take the world head on. I have cried with her. I have laughed a TON with her, and I am most certainly THANKFUL for her in my life. Happy Sweet 16 Sofia! I love you. ~ Dad.