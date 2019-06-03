Making your day brighter with the Quote of the day

Today's quote:

"What you do today, can improve all of your tomorrows."

The "Quote of the Day" is show to you by my friend Erica McBeth. She is a part of our amazing Sales Team here at Entercom Phoenix. Not only can she sell, but she is also an author! Her latest book is called "52 New Friends" and her adventure of meeting 52 new people in a year. The proceeds of her book go to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. She has a great sense of humor and is just an all around great person. PLUS, it was her 3-year anniversary here at the stations! Congrats Erica and thanks for helping mke with the #QOTD!

Click here to see her books and learn more about Erica.