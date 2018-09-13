Aerosmith "Walks This Way" back to school.

Remember playing songs in school using the instruments provided in the band room? Sometimes you had to improvize, but that was the fun part! Sometimes those songs sounded better done with those instruments than the real thing. Jimmy Fallon has been doing this bit for a while now and it has always been so fun to watch. This is Jimmy with Aerosmith and The Roots performing "Walk This Way". You will even notice that the boys are wearing the hats to represent Run DMC in the song. Enjoy!

Video of Jimmy Fallon, Aerosmith &amp; The Roots Sing &quot;Walk This Way&quot; (Classroom Instruments)