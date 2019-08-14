LOVING LIFE PODCAST

Related:

KIDS WANT TO HANG OUT WITH THEIR PARENTS? IT'S TRUE!

Tuesday, August 13th

At this rate they will never leave the nest! (my wife would not mind that at all) A recent survey says that over 70% of kids between the ages of six and seventeen would like the opportunity to be with their parents and siblings to "bond". They will never say that in front of their friends, but they admit it. Do you think it's true? This episode talks about that and the top 10 things they would like to do with "family".

Grab the podcast HERE