ARE YOU READY FOR HALLOWEEN?
FACEBOOK LIVE VIDEO
October 30, 2018
Categories:
Monday night. Here we go again. Are you ready for Halloween? Q&A and the #FinalThought of the night.
Tags:
On Air Now
Daily Schedule
Upcoming Events
09 Nov
Raise A Glass for St. Jude The Clayton House
13 Nov
Glen Campbell Memorial Celebrity Golf Outing Arizona Biltmore Golf & Country Club
15 Nov
Old Bags Luncheon Arizona Biltmore
16 Nov
Goodguys Car Show WestWorld of Scottsdale
28 Nov
Fleetwood Mac Talking Stick Resort Arena