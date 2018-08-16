Aretha Franklin passes away at age 76

Aretha Franklin has passed away at the age of 76. She was surrounded by her family and close friends. She passed after a long battle with advanced pancreatic cancer. Her family released a statement: "In one of the darkest moments of our lives, we are not able to find the appropriate words to express the pain in our heart. We have lost the matriarch and rock of our family.". Aretha had won 18 Grammy awards and was the first woman to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame back in 1987.

Some of the biggest songs she made were "Respect", "Natural Woman", Chain Of Fools", "Think", "I Knew You Were Waiting" with George Michael, and "Freeway Of Love". She will always be a part of our musical experiences growing up and her music will live on forever.