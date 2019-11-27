5 THINGS TO DO THIS WEEKEND IN PHOENIX

Happy Thanksgiving Weekend! I know many of you will be with family (I hope) and spending time with loved one, but if you are looking for some extra activities to do, here are some things to try out.

1. ANNUAL STONE CRAB DAY FRIDAY

Love seafood? Crabs? Don't miss out. This could be it's own holiday as far as I'm concerned. Head over to Buck & Rider at 4225 E. Camelback Road from 11am-11pm and dive deep. Click HERE for all the crabby details.

2. BOBCAT GOLDTHWAIT FRIDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT

If it's the laughs you crave over the weekend, check out Bobcat. He has an amazing show! Click HERE for the funny details.

3. FANTASY OF LIGHTS OPENING NIGHT PARADE FRIDAY

Everyone loves a parade. Now, have it at night with a ton of Christmas lights? I'm In! Head to Mill Ave. Friday afternoon and see what's going on. Click HERE for all the parade details

4. PHOENIX SUNS VS. DALLAS MAVERICKS FRIDAY NIGHT

The Suns have a good look going on right now. Get in on the action on Friday night. Click HERE for more info!

5. ARIZONA COYOTES VS. SAN JOSE SHARKS SUNDAY

How about wrapping up the long weekend on Sunday night with a little hockey!? The Yotes take on the Sharks. Dress warm, and click HERE for more info!