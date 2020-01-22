5 THINGS TO DO THIS WEEKEND IN PHOENIX
THINGS TO DO!
The 9th Annual Arizona Balloon Classic
This event is January 24-26 at the Goodyear Ballpark. See the hot air balloons tethered down inside the Goodyear Ballpark! Over 20,000 spectators will be able to walk among the balloons and take pictures. There will be food, music, and vendors and plenty to do with the entire family. Click here for more info!
The 5th Annual Doggie Street Festival
This event is Saturday, January 25th at Steele Indian School Park from 10am to 4pm. The best
part? It’s FREE! Bring your furry friends with you. There will be a dog, cat, parrot, and rabbit
adopt-a-thon and plenty of vendors! Bring the family, and maybe add to the family? Click here
for more info!
The Arizona Wine Festival
This event takes place Saturday and Sunday the 25th and 26th at the Heritage Square
downtown Phoenix. This is one of the largest gatherings of Arizona wineries. More than 25
wineries and more than 200 wines to taste! There will be food too. Food trucks will be on-site
to help fill your belly as well! Add in music and you have a great date “day out”! Click here for
all the info!
Tacolandia
You had me at “taco”! This event takes place at Margaret T. Hance Park on Saturday, January
25th from 1pm to 5pm. If you are a fan of the taco, this is for you! Some of the best tacos in the
Valley will be there for you to eat up, along with live entertainment and cash bars! Click here
for all the details!
Barbie Truck Totally Throwback Tour
It’s Barbie’s 60th Anniversary celebration and all of her glory will be coming to Phoenix! Yes,
THAT Barbie! This one-time event is coming to the Scottsdale Quarter this Saturday ONLY! She
is going on tour across the country in 2020 and making one stop in the Valley! The truck stops
Saturday from 10am-7pm. There will be Barbie “retro-inspired” merch, plus an airbrush
station that will only be available at the truck. Click here for all the Barbie details!