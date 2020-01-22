5 THINGS TO DO THIS WEEKEND IN PHOENIX

The 9th Annual Arizona Balloon Classic

This event is January 24-26 at the Goodyear Ballpark. See the hot air balloons tethered down inside the Goodyear Ballpark! Over 20,000 spectators will be able to walk among the balloons and take pictures. There will be food, music, and vendors and plenty to do with the entire family. Click here for more info!

The 5th Annual Doggie Street Festival

This event is Saturday, January 25th at Steele Indian School Park from 10am to 4pm. The best

part? It’s FREE! Bring your furry friends with you. There will be a dog, cat, parrot, and rabbit

adopt-a-thon and plenty of vendors! Bring the family, and maybe add to the family? Click here

for more info!

The Arizona Wine Festival

This event takes place Saturday and Sunday the 25th and 26th at the Heritage Square

downtown Phoenix. This is one of the largest gatherings of Arizona wineries. More than 25

wineries and more than 200 wines to taste! There will be food too. Food trucks will be on-site

to help fill your belly as well! Add in music and you have a great date “day out”! Click here for

all the info!

Tacolandia

You had me at “taco”! This event takes place at Margaret T. Hance Park on Saturday, January

25th from 1pm to 5pm. If you are a fan of the taco, this is for you! Some of the best tacos in the

Valley will be there for you to eat up, along with live entertainment and cash bars! Click here

for all the details!

Barbie Truck Totally Throwback Tour

It’s Barbie’s 60th Anniversary celebration and all of her glory will be coming to Phoenix! Yes,

THAT Barbie! This one-time event is coming to the Scottsdale Quarter this Saturday ONLY! She

is going on tour across the country in 2020 and making one stop in the Valley! The truck stops

Saturday from 10am-7pm. There will be Barbie “retro-inspired” merch, plus an airbrush

station that will only be available at the truck. Click here for all the Barbie details!