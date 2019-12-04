5 THINGS TO DO THIS WEEKEND IN PHOENIX

Plenty of things to to this weekend. Shopping, eating, drinking, shopping. Here are five things you can get into this weekend!

1. JOE ROGAN

Not only is Joe Rogan a funny guy, but he has an incredible podcast and YouTube following! See the man this Friday night at the Comerica Theatre at 7:30pm. Click HERE for more info on his show!

2. SALVATION ARMY BELL RINGING WITH CHARLIE HUERO

I'm going to "toot" my own horn here a bit because I can use your help this weekend. I am trying to raise as much money and donations as possible for the Salvation Army. This Saturday, I will be at BASHA's 8423 E. McDonald Drive in Scottsdale. I will be there from 12 noon to 2pm! Stop by, make a donation and help the Salvation Army! Click HERE for all the details.

3. TEMPE FALL FESTIVAL OF THE ARTS

This festival consistently ranks among the Top 100 Classic and Contemporary Craft shows in the country by Sunshine Artist magazine. Maybe you should check it out! It's going on this Friday through Sunday. Enjoy the weather and enjoy the festival. Click HERE for all the info!

4. PHOENIX HOLIDAY PET EXPO

Pet lovers, this is all about YOU. And of course your pets! This Saturday and Sunday, there will be a bunch of exhibits, pet adoptions, free nail trimming, contests and prize giveaways- this is amazing! Click HERE for the doggy de-tails!

5. QUEEN CREEK HOLIDAY FESTIVAL & PARADE

Everyone loves a parade! This Saturday, head out to Queen Creek and enjoy carnival rides, vendors, music, photos with Santa, and of course, the parade! Click HERE for all the details!