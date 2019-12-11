5 THINGS TO DO THIS WEEKEND IN PHOENIX

Everyone is going to be out and about this weekend. Shopping, eating, shopping. Here are six other things you can do to break it up a bit!

1. TOPGOLF LIVE AT CHASE FIELD

Wait, I get to hit golf balls INSIDE Chase Field? Where the D-Backs hit home runs, I get to smack golf balls? That ALONE is worth it! This happens Friday through Sunday at Chase Field from 9am-10:45pm. Click HERE for pricing and reservations.

2. ARIZONA COYOTES VS. NEW JERSEY DEVILS

The Yotes and doing well and need your support this weekend! The game is Saturday at the Gila River Arena at 6pm. Click HERE for all the info!

3. ARIZONA CARDINALS VS. CLEVELAND BROWNS

Well, not the year we wanted, but a chance to see two young quarterbacks duke it out on the field. Kick off is Sunday 2:05pm at State Farm Stadium. Click HERE for info!

4. PHOENIX FESTIVAL OF THE ARTS

Food, Music, Art, great weather. Why not. This happens Friday through Sunday at Hance Park downtown. Click HERE for all the info!

5. 12K'S OF CHRISTMAS RUN

I had the opportunity to talk to Darryl Toupkin about this event and it is amazing! They have teamed up with Fulton Homes (School Salute Program on KOOL) for a fun run and a free festival with vendors and more! The event is Saturday at Freestone Park in Gilbert starting at 7am. Click HERE to listen to my interview for the "Be Kind Always" show, and click HERE for more info on the event.

6. ARIZONA FRIED CHICKEN AND BEER: CHIMAC FESTIVAL

Wait, what? Chicken and beer? I'm in! The festivities take place on Sunday at The Pressroom downtown from 12noon-4pm. Check out all the info HERE!