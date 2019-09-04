5 THINGS TO DO THIS WEEKEND IN PHOENIX

4TH ANNUAL CHILDREN’S LEARNING & PLAY FESTIVAL

This Saturday, take the kiddos to Westworld of Scottsdale and experience a ton of fun! It will cost you $5 to park the car, but the event is FREE!!! There will be plenty for the kids to do with inflatable rides, wildlife and nature exhibits, and the most fun with life sized dinosaurs! Click HERE for all the info!

INTERNATIONAL UFO CONGRESS

This is the 28th annual International UFO Congress. It's so big that it hold the title of the largest UFO Conference in the world according to the Guinness World Records. It is held at the Sheraton Grand Phoenix downtown. Don't miss out. Click HERE for all the info.

ARIZONA COYOTES FAN FEST

The Coyotes are bringing the fun to the fans! This Saturday from 11am-2pm, you can meet players, get autographs, and get into the spirit for hockey! Click HERE for all the info! Oh yeah, it's FREE!!

PHOENIX MERCURY VS. MINNESOTA LYNX VS. LAS VEGAS ACES

They take on the LYNX Friday night at 7pm, and then on Sunday, they play the Las Vegas Aces at 1pm. Click HERE for ticket info

PHOENIX RISING FC VS. SAN ANTONIO FC

Can you say 17 game win streak? Believe it! Cheer them on for another win to add to the streak! They play Saturday night at 7:30pm at the Casino Arizona Field. Click HERE for info!

ARIZONA CARDINALS VS. DETROIT LIONS

The games count now! This is the season opener vs. the Detroit Lions. New everything this year, same expectation. WIN! Gameday is Sunday with kickoff at 1:25pm at the State Farm Stadium! Click HERE for all the info!