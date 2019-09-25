5 THINGS TO DO THIS WEEKEND IN PHOENIX

The weather people say the rain should be gone this weekend. I have five things you could get the whole family involved in to get you out this weekend! It's time to play!

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Diego Padres

The D-Backs are playing the last of their games this year, so why not catch some baseball! They play Friday at 6:40pm, Saturday at 5:10pm and Sunday is a TBD game time. Click HERE for more info!

Arizona Cardinals vs. Seattle Seahawks

Time for a win! Support the Bird Gang as they play this Sunday at 1:05pm at State Farm Stadium. Click HERE for more info!

The Hatch Chile Roasting Festival

Head on over to the Blue Clover Distillery in Scottsdale and be a part of the roasting festival! Fresh Hatch Chiles with live entertainment and more. Click HERE for more info!

The Phoenix Symphony play the music of Billy Joel & More!

The Symphony is hard at work, and they also like to have a little fun too! On Friday and Saturday, see and hear them play the music of Billy Joel, Elton John, The Who and a bunch more. Show times vary each day. Songs sung by Michael Cavanaugh who was handpicked by Billy Joel to star in his hit Broadway Show called "Movin' Out". Click HERE for more info on the shows!

Family Fun Action & Adventure Festival

Get the kids together and get ready to head out to the OdySea Aquarium in Scottsdale on Saturday from noon-4pm to meet their favorite superheroes! Batman, Wonder Woman, Captain America and more will be there to meet the kids, plus live family friendly entertainment. This is a free event. Get more info right HERE.