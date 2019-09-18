5 THINGS TO DO THIS WEEKEND IN PHOENIX

It's a busy weekend this weekend. Here are 5 things you can get out and have some fun with!

JO KOY AT THE CELEBRITY

If you like to laugh, you will be laughing here for sure! Jo Koy is bringing his funny to the Celebrity Theatre on Friday night and Sunday night. Friday is SOLD out and Sunday is almost done too. The Sunday show is at 7:30pm. Get your tickets while you can. Also, you can check out my interview with Jo on my podcast by clicking HERE. Get tickets to his Sunday show HERE.

CHOCOLATE & ART SHOW PHOENIX

I like chocolate. I like art. How about the two together? SOLD! See and experience both this weekend! Friday and Saturday night 7pm-2am. Click HERE for more info!

TOTO AT CELEBRITY

This Saturday night, the legendary TOTO play at the Celebrity Theatre! Sing along to "Africa", "Hold The Line", "Rosanna" and so many more! Showtime is 8pm! Limited tickets remain. Click HERE for more info!

ARIZONA MARGARITA, MOJITO, CRAFT BEER, & FOOD TRUCK FESTIVAL

This kinda speaks for itself. Lots of food and things to drink. It's only $25 to get in and it's dog friendly too! This Saturday at Riverview Park in Mesa starting at 4pm! Click HERE for more info on the event.

ARIZONA COYOTES VS. ANAHEIM DUCKS

This is a pre-season hockey game against Anaheim. The great thing is it's $11 and first responders, military, and kids under 14 are free. Saturday 6pm at the Gila River Arena. Click HERE for more info!

Now go have some fun this weekend!